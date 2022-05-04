Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.0 days.

CTOUF stock remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.