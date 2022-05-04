Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.0 days.
CTOUF stock remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.