Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $43.37 on Wednesday, reaching $952.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,107,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,727. The company has a market capitalization of $986.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $943.24 and a 200-day moving average of $988.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

