Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,647,000. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 766,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.