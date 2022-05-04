Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $16.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,598. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $386.02 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

