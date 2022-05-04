Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. 2,562,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.