Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,803,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 6,759,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,178. The company has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

