ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,922.07

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $84,922.07 and approximately $4,447.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00223126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00451996 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,495.65 or 1.83444505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

