Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Raised by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,513. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

