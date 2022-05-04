Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 87,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

