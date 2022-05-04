Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issues Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,782. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.65%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

