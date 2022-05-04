Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $216.65 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Chromia has a total market cap of $216.65 million and approximately $44.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00030244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00099474 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

