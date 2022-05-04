Cian PLC’s (NYSE:CIAN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 4th

Cian’s (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 4th. Cian had issued 18,213,400 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $291,414,400 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Cian’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Cian stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cian has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

