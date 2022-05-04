CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 7,717 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 665.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190,407 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

