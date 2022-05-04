CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.