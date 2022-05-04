CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

