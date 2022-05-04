CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
PEAK stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.
PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.
About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
