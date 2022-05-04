CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

