CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
