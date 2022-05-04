CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 592 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.