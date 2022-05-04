CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 603,051 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,051 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

