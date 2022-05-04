CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $61,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 953,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

