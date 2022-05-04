CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

