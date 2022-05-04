CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

