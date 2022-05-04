Citigroup Cuts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $170.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.