Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

C stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 1,162,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,152,742. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.