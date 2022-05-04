Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWEN stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.68. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

