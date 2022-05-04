Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

CLX stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

