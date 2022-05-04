CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,925,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

