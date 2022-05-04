CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stake Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

