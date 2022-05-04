CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

CNO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 147,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 182,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

