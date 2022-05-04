Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.80

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.80 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 9052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

