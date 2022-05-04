Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.08

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 2126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.