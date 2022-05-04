CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.
In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
