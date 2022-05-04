Condor Capital Management Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 564,966 shares valued at $50,790,989. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

