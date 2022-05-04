Condor Capital Management Invests $33,000 in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,120,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Newcourt Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

