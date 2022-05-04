Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,104,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,461,000 after purchasing an additional 439,385 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

