Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $4.71. Conduent shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 71,516 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.