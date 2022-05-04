Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.