Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,973,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,566,000 after acquiring an additional 865,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,886 shares of company stock worth $6,225,220 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

