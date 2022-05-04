Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,106 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

