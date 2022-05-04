Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

