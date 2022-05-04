Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

