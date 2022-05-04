Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

