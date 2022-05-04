Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,037,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

NYSE:HII opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.