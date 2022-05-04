Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $603.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $687.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.59.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

