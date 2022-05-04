Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $9.63 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.