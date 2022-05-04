Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $933,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

