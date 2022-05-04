Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

AMAT opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

