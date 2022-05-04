Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 974,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

