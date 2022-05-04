ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COP opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

