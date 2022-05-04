CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 12,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

